Forecast: Sunny skies return today

Nice weather continues today.

We'll see sunny skies. Morning temperatures in the 60s will warm into the 80s this afternoon.

Look for a few sct'd clouds tomorrow and maybe even a quick sprinkle. Most however, will not see rain on Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will once again start in the 60s and warm to the upper 80s during the afternoon.

No major changes to our weather through Saturday. Saturday will be the best day of the weekend for outdoor activities.

Sunday will start dry, but look for clouds to increase during the day and some sct'd rain to move in during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will reach the 80s.

The humidity will increase on Sunday and stay higher through Monday, with the chance of showers lasting into the start of next week.

TROPICS: Tropical storm Lorenzo remains out in the Atlantic and will not impact land. There are no other areas that we're watching right now for potential development.