Forecast: Sunny skies with a very isolated chance

TAMPA — Good afternoon Tampa Bay! It is just fantastic outside with most of us in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs pause in the mid-80s as clouds filter in. There is an isolated chance this afternoon for showers up to 20% mainly south of Tampa.

Friday looks very similar in terms off temps. Rain coverage drops to just 10% for Friday and the weekend. The majority of us won't see a thing. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 80s each afternoon. Onshore flow keeps most rain activity east.

Next week stays toasty as highs approach 90 degrees. Rain chances again look slim.

Have a great rest of your day!