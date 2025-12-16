Forecast: Sunshine returns today!

Sunny skies return today.

This morning, we're starting out 5-10 degrees COLDER than yesterday, so you'll definitely need a jacket if you're planning on being out before 9 am. The difference today will be the return of mostly sunny skies, which should make the afternoon feel MUCH milder. Temperatures will be milder too with highs in the 70s. Winds will still be around but much lighter compared to what we saw on Monday.

Look for a nice day on Wednesday. We'll see increasing clouds, southeast breezes and highs in the mid and upper-70s. The humidity will begin to increase again, especially late in the day.

A storm system will move through on Thursday. Out ahead of it, a few showers are possible on Thursday morning. Then, Thursday afternoon and evening, we'll likely see a some rain or even a thunderstorm or two push through. Some of this could be locally heavy.

The storm will be out of here by Friday morning. Cooler and drier air begins to move back Friday night, setting us up for a chilly start on Saturday morning.

The weekend looks sunny and dry with highs in the 70s.