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Forecast: Heat index values still climbing

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly sunny, 20% chance of rain, low 90s.
June 15, 2026 WX AM
Forecast: Temps in the 80s, partly cloudy skies
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Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

We're definitely in peak summer, with temperatures this morning in the low 80s along the coast. With the higher humidity, the heat index in some coastal towns is in the low 90s.

Scattered rain and storms will all move to the east side of the state today. There may be a couple of quick showers west of I-75 early in the day, but overall, rain coverage will be low.

With west-to-east flow continuing all week, expect the heaviest showers and storms to develop along the I-95 corridor each afternoon and evening, with very little along the west coast.

The pattern looks to hold through the weekend with highs in the low 90s and rain chances of only 20-30% each afternoon.

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