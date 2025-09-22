Forecast: The first of fall Florida edition

TAMPA — Good Monday morning Tampa Bay! It is the official first day of Fall, but here in Florida that fall-like feeling won't happen till later this year. Highs today are warm and close to a record for the day. We start off with partly cloudy skies and more clouds hang around throughout the day. Highs near 93 degrees on this Monday. The record today is 94 degrees, set back in 2018. The start of the week rain chances stay relative hit/miss mainly inland. Tuesday, for now looks like the best rain chance. Highs for the rest of the week stay in the low 90s with heat index values near 97 degrees... yuck! The latter portion of the week dries on up, before better chances look for the weekend.

I hope you all have a great day!