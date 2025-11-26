Forecast: Last warm day of the Thanksgiving holiday

Last warm day of the Thanksgiving holiday is today.

Look for some patchy fog this morning and temperatures in the 60s. We'll hit the low 80s before noon today and stay in the 80s through 5pm. Skies will be partly sunny with moderate levels of humidity.

The weather begins to turn overnight as a cold front moves by. It now looks likely that we will see a few showers during the first half of Thanksgiving Day as this front moves through, along with cloudy skies and stronger winds. Those winds will increase through the day. Though a few low 70s are possible Thursday in a couple towns, most will spend the day in the 60s.

Friday will be the coldest of this cold spell with morning temps in the 30s and 40s and highs only in the 60s. Skies will be sunny Friday.

Saturday will start cold but should warm up into the mid and upper 70s with plenty of sun.

By Sunday we'll reach back above 80 degrees ahead of our next cold front which will likely arrive on Wednesday.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.