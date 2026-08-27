Forecast: Tracking pop-up storms today

A few scattered storms return today.

Though most will start dry today, a few beach locations may get morning rain and storms as a southwest and south breeze pushes Gulf showers toward the beaches. If you're heading to the coast early, keep an eye on the radar and the sky, as some clouds may produce scattered storms at some area beaches today.

After any morning showers, our normal sct'd PM storms will return. Coverage will generally be around 40% west of I-75 and up to 60% much farther east. Highs will return to the low 90s.

Expect a repeat on Friday with potentially more morning coastal rain followed by scattered afternoon downpours east of the coast.

The pattern will change significantly for the weekend. Offshore flow returns on Saturday and continues through at least Tuesday. This means only isolated pop-ups along the coast for much of the day, with a much higher chance and significantly more rain coverage in the late afternoon and evening along the beaches. With winds blowing out into the Gulf, mornings will be slightly more comfortable, and afternoons could be a couple of degrees warmer.

Have a great Thursday!