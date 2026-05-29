Forecast: Trending drier on your Friday

TAMPA — Good Friday afternoon, Tampa Bay! It is a warm, muggy, and mostly dry day. Temps mostly near 90 degrees. A few isolated showers and storms, mainly to the east of I-75, in the evening.

Onshore flow keeps us warm and muggy in the mornings in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see dry mornings and mid-days, with most of the heavy rain east during the afternoons and evenings. Sunday is trending to be the wetter of the two days.

Next week looks like a true Florida summer weather week! Highs near 90 degrees with PM showers and storms.

Have a great rest of your day!