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Forecast: Tuesday kicks off better rain chances

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Ally Blake's Tuesday Morning Forecast
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TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! It is a mild and muggy morning with a few clouds. Some could see an isolated shower or storm mid-morning, the better chance will be this afternoon and evening. Morning lows in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs near to low to mid 90s, feeling near 100 degrees.

The rest of the week we see a wind shift that will increase moisture and rain chances for our area, especially in the afternoons and evenings. A 50-70% chance each day. No washouts- but at times could be wet! This will continue into the weekend.

I hope you all have a great day!

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