Forecast: Turning sunny and much less humid

Dropping humidity and increasing sunshine today.

We'll start today mild, mostly cloudy, and still a bit muggy. Northwest winds, however, will work all day to drop the humidity. The drop in the humidity should also clear out our skies, and it will feel much more comfy during the afternoon with highs reaching the 70s.

Look for a cool start Thursday in the 40s and 50s across central Florida under clear skies. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Thursday afternoon and highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Friday will start sunny and comfy. Skies will remain mostly sunny all afternoon. A wind more out of the south will begin to bring back warmer weather, pushing our highs into the low 80s on Friday.

There will be a chance for a few showers early Saturday. These will move north of our area during the day so the rest of Saturday will likely remain dry. This will definitely be the better of the two weekend days.

Another front will move in on Sunday. This one looks to bring in sct'd rain and maybe a couple of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be warm and more humid. The front will move through Sunday PM and cooler weather will come in behind it for much of next week.