Forecast: Warm and humid weather continues

Quiet travel day across Florida today.

We'll start today with a few sct'd areas of fog and temperatures in the 60s. Expect the fog to clear quickly this morning. Partly sunny skies will be common this afternoon with highs in the low and mid-80s.

Nice, warm, weather continues into the day on Wednesday. There will be a front approaching us from the northwest on Wednesday afternoon. This could bring a quick shower or maybe even a thunderstorm to areas north of the Bay on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The front will move through on Thanksgiving morning with some clouds and maybe a brief shower. Thanksgiving Day itself looks cooler with lower humidity. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s on Thanksgiving Day.

Expect chilly weather Friday morning through Saturday morning. Temps Fri and Sat AM will generally be in the 40s with highs Friday only in the 60s.

The cooler weather will only last through Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon we'll see highs in the upper 70s and the 80s by Sunday.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.