Forecast: Warm & humid with a few PM showers

Look for a dry start today. Temperatures will be mild in the morning, generally in the 70s. The humidity is higher too as dew points have climbed into the upper 60s and low 70s.

With all this moisture and warmth in place, there will likely be a few pop-up showers this afternoon ahead of a weak front that will move by Tuesday morning. Most of the showers today will be east of I-75 where coverage could be 30-40%. Along the coast the rain chances will be much lower at only 10-20%.

Tuesday will start with some clouds but look for sunshine and drier air to move in by the afternoon. Highs will climb into the 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Late in the day, clouds will increase, and there may be a shower near the coast. That will be a sign of the next, much stronger, cold front.

Once this front moves through, expect a long period of the coolest weather of the season for Halloween weekend. Highs will only reach the 70s, and lows will drop into the 50s right through the weekend.

TROPCIS: Melissa is now a Category 5 hurricane. It's expected to make landfall in Jamaica sometime around sunrise on Tuesday morning. The storm will then impact eastern Cuba late Tuesday into Wednesday and the southeast Bahamas Wednesday into Thursday as it accelerates to the northeast. The storm will not impact the U.S.