Forecast: Warmer, breezy and more humid today

Today is Friday, and Meterologist Greg Dee says the humidity is on its way back to Tampa Bay after a short break.

Today will be the nicest of the next 3 days. We'll see a nice south breeze, partly sunny skies and temperatures that will range from the upper 70s at the beaches to the low and mid-80s east of I-75.

A weakening front will settle across the region overnight and sit over us on Saturday. This will mean warm, muggy weather with lots of clouds. Right now, it doesn't look like a steady rain, but there may be showers in parts of our region throughout Saturday.

Those showers lift north late morning on Sunday. Parts of Citrus/Hernando County may see showers throughout Sunday. Those farther south around Tampa Bay will likely stay dry during the afternoon until the evening. That's when a line of rain and storms is likely to move through. Some of these storms may produce brief heavy rain.

The rain chances will stick around through the first half of Monday, with clearing by Monday afternoon, followed by cooler weather for all of next week.

Have a great weekend!