Forecast: Warmer feels and drier skies

TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay! It is a mild morning with a little bit of fog and mist for some. Temps are in the low to mid 70s to start off the day. Mostly sunny skies continue throughout the day. A few isolated showers are possible later on, but the majority of us are dry. Highs are warm and muggy in the mid 80s- feeling like the 90s. Skies clear overnight back into the upper 70s.

Friday into the weekend we will see a quieter pattern set up. A dry cold front will move through as well Saturday into Sunday and that will bring some some milder air in place. Highs on Friday are still in the mid-80s, but by Sunday we are lucky to hit 80 degrees. Morning lows will also fall next week into the low to mid-60s.

Next week for now is trending drier, another front in place could drop temps even more! It may bring a few sprinkles too. We shall see!

I hope you also have a great day!