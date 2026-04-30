Forecast: Warmer start to the day

We're definitely starting warmer and more humid this morning. This is all thanks to a west wind which is bringing in warmer and more humid air off the Gulf. Many locations are in the low to mid-70s this morning.

We'll see periods of clouds coming in from the northwest today. In between, we'll see enough sun to warm us into the upper 80s and low 90s, with the hottest locations being east of I-75. No rain is expected today.

Friday will be very similar to today. We'll see west and southwest breezes, partly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 80s and some low 90s away from the coast. It may be humid enough for a quick shower in the afternoon, but rain chances look to be below 10%.

The weekend continues to see adjustments in terms of the rain timing. The models now bring in the main system as early as Saturday afternoon and evening. After 4 pm Saturday, we may see an area of rain and storms move in first along the coast and then spread east through the rest of central Florida.

As this front lingers, areas of rain and storms are possible south of I-4 Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. Sunday is starting to look better in terms of rain, with the afternoon likely staying dry.