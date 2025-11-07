Forecast: Warming into the weekend

TAMPA — Good Friday evening everyone! It is a nice evening with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the 70s. The weekend looks really nice and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a small sprinkle chance inland on Saturday, but our cold front on Sunday looks like the best chance for rain. Then comes our blockbuster cold front. Highs on Monday through Wednesday look to stay in the 60s. Tuesday & Wednesday morning lows in the 30s and 40s. Did I mention it will be windy too. The rest of the week warms back into the 70s with sunny skies.