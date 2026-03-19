Forecast: Warming up even more today

The warm-up continues!

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning will quickly warm into the mid-70s this afternoon. We'll see a few periods of clouds today but overall expect a good deal of sunshine too.

Friday will start cool in the 40s and 50s again, but with fewer clouds we're likely to get back into the mid and upper-70s on Friday afternoon.

Saturday morning will feature another cool and clear start with temperatures early in the low 50s. Most folks south of I-4 on Saturday will get to the low 80s.

Once we get to Sunday, expect 80s to be widespread in the afternoon. This warm weather is expected to last through all of next week.

Though there is no significant chance of rain in the forecast, some of the models do show a weak front sinking south toward Florida next week. We'll be on the tail end of this one so shower chances are low Tue/Wed and mainly to the east of I-75.