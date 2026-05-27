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Forecast: Winds shift, more showers, and the low 90s

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Wednesday Tampa Bay! It is hot and muggy with clouds building in. A few showers for some to start off the afternoon with better coverage to the east of I-75 later today and into tonight. Highs hang in the low 90s across the board with the heat index in the triple digits for many. The winds, however, will begin to shift more from the south, flipping our weather pattern.

On-shore flow kicks in on Thursday and stick around throughout the weekend. With the winds shifting more from the west to the east, we'll begin to see more chances of rain along the coast in the mornings. Thursday looks to have these rain chances in the morning as we may be tracking some rain along the coast early in the day. Those showers will then move east of I-75 for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

This stretch continues into the weekend. A chance for showers earlier in the day before the cross the state and head towards the Atlantic. With more cloud cover and showers, highs stay stagnant in the mid-80s.

Have a great day!

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