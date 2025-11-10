Forecast: Winter is here.

Record cold likely overnight.

Monday will be sunny, windy and cool. Temperatures will hover in the low 60s and upper 50s all day. The air will be very dry.

Record cold temperatures are possible Tuesday morning. Citrus and interior Hernando counties will see a free with temperatures falling to as low as 30F. Elsewhere, Tuesday morning temps are likely to range from the mid-30s to the low 40s. With the breeze wind chills will be in the upper 20s and low 30s at times.

Tuesday will be sunny all day with winds that will get lighter during the afternoon. Highs Tuesday will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Looks for another chilly, but not quite as cold, start on Wednesday in the 30s and 40s. Wednesday afternoon will warm to near 70.

By Thursday highs will reach the mid-70s and the upper 70s to near 80 by Friday and the weekend.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.