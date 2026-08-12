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Advice for college freshmen and their parents as they start a new chapter

It is the first week of school for many families across the Tampa Bay region, but soon some kids will be heading off to college for the first time.
Advice for college freshmen and their parents as they start a new chapter
Advice for college freshmen and their parents as they start a new chapter
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TAMPA, Fla. —

  • It is the first week of school for many families across the Tampa Bay region, but soon some kids will be heading off to college for the first time.
  • Many area schools like USF and the University of Tampa start in the next few weeks.
  • Andrew Johnson, the director of operations and outreach with the housing and residential education unit at USF joined DPL on Tuesday night.
  • He shared advice for parents as they move their kids into college, advice for students on living away from home, what to do if you can’t get along with your roommate, and more.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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