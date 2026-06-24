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AquaFence: The science behind it and how it protects critical infrastructure in Florida

During the 2024 hurricane season, you may recall seeing pictures of AquaFence around Tampa General Hospital. During Hurricane Helene it helped prevent feet of storm surge from flooding TGH.
AquaFence: The science behind it and how it protect critical infrastructure in Florida
AquaFence: The science behind it and how it protects critical infrastructure in Florida
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  • During the 2024 hurricane season, you may recall seeing pictures of a fence around Tampa General Hospital.
  • During Hurricane Helene, AquaFence helped prevent storm-surge flooding from reaching TGH.

Watch Denis Phillips

AquaFence: The science behind it and how it protect critical infrastructure in Florida

  • Chief Revenue Officer of AquaFence, Patrick Hansson, joined Denis Phillips Live to talk about the science behind it
  • AquaFence also recently announced a $1 million flood-barrier donation to help protect the Florida Aquarium.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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