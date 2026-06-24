AquaFence: The science behind it and how it protects critical infrastructure in Florida

- During the 2024 hurricane season, you may recall seeing pictures of a fence around Tampa General Hospital.
- During Hurricane Helene, AquaFence helped prevent storm-surge flooding from reaching TGH.
Watch Denis Phillips
AquaFence: The science behind it and how it protect critical infrastructure in Florida
- Chief Revenue Officer of AquaFence, Patrick Hansson, joined Denis Phillips Live to talk about the science behind it
- AquaFence also recently announced a $1 million flood-barrier donation to help protect the Florida Aquarium.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.