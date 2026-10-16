Boo-tanical Halloween light display taking place at Selby Gardens

OSPREY, Fla. —

Halloween is almost here, but you can get into the spooky spirit with a Halloween-themed light display at Selby Gardens Historic Spanish Point Campus.

The Halloween tradition called Lights at Spooky Point features eerie lit-up trails, skeletons, and many more frightful themed decorations.

Organizers stopped by Denis Phillips Live to talk about what you can expect from the event.

Lights at Spooky Point runs through October 31, and tickets can be purchased here.

The organizers also talked about their Orchid Show currently going on as well. You can watch that clip here.

Orchid Show at Selby Gardens