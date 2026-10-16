Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
WeatherWeather In Our Communities

Actions

Boo-tanical Halloween light display taking place at Selby Gardens

The Halloween tradition called Lights at Spooky Point features eerie lit up trails, skeletons, and many more frightful themed decorations.
Boo-tanical Halloween light display taking place at Selby Gardens
Lights at Spooky Point
Posted

OSPREY, Fla. —

  • Halloween is almost here, but you can get into the spooky spirit with a Halloween-themed light display at Selby Gardens Historic Spanish Point Campus.
  • The Halloween tradition called Lights at Spooky Point features eerie lit-up trails, skeletons, and many more frightful themed decorations.
  • Organizers stopped by Denis Phillips Live to talk about what you can expect from the event.
  • Lights at Spooky Point runs through October 31, and tickets can be purchased here.

The organizers also talked about their Orchid Show currently going on as well. You can watch that clip here.

Orchid Show at Selby Gardens

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.