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Creative Loafing stops by DPL to talk about Best of the Bay

There are over 500 categories, from favorite restaurants to favorite podcasts to favorite museums, and much more.
Creative Loafing stops by DPL to talk about Best of the Bay
Creative Loafing stops by DPL to talk about Best of the Bay
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TAMPA, Fla. —

  • Right now, voting is underway for the Best of the Bay awards run by Creative Loafing.
  • There are over 500 categories, from favorite restaurant to favorite podcasts to favorite museum, and so much more.
  • Several Tampa Bay 28 staff members are nominated for best TV host or newsperson, including Denis Phillips, Sean Daly, and Ally Blake.
  • Voting is open through August 30, and you can vote once per day in each category.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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