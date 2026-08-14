Creative Loafing stops by DPL to talk about Best of the Bay

TAMPA, Fla. —
- Right now, voting is underway for the Best of the Bay awards run by Creative Loafing.
- There are over 500 categories, from favorite restaurant to favorite podcasts to favorite museum, and so much more.
- Several Tampa Bay 28 staff members are nominated for best TV host or newsperson, including Denis Phillips, Sean Daly, and Ally Blake.
- Voting is open through August 30, and you can vote once per day in each category.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.