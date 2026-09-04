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Geckofest returns to Gulfport on Saturday

Geckofest is a popular end of summer celebration that takes place annually in downtown Gulfport.
Geckofest returns to Gulfport on Saturday
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GULFPORT, Fla. (WFTS) — Geckofest, Gulfport’s popular end-of-summer celebration, returns Saturday for its 26th year.

WATCH: Geckofest returns to Gulfport on Saturday

Geckofest returns to Gulfport on Saturday

The annual event gives visitors a chance to experience the city’s “colorful quirkiness” with vendors, entertainment and live music throughout downtown Gulfport.

Geckofest organizers stopped by with Denis Phillips to talk about this year’s celebration.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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