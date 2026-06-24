- Kids in Hillsborough County have a chance to get their vision screened for free.
- The screenings are being offered through a program by the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s office for kids ages five through 17.
Watch Denis Phillips
Hillsborough Tax Collector talks about free vision screenings for kids on DPL
- It is in partnership with the Glazers Vision Foundation’s mobile vision clinic and The Lion’s World Vision Institute.
- The last two events are June 24 and 25 and you don’t need an appointment to stop by.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.