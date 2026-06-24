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Hillsborough Tax Collector talks about free vision screenings for kids on DPL

The screenings are being offered through a program by the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s office for kids ages five through 17.
Hillsborough Tax Collector talks about free vision screenings for kids on DPL
Hillsborough Tax Collector talks about free vision screenings for kids on DPL
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  • Kids in Hillsborough County have a chance to get their vision screened for free.
  • The screenings are being offered through a program by the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s office for kids ages five through 17.

Watch Denis Phillips

Hillsborough Tax Collector talks about free vision screenings for kids on DPL

  • It is in partnership with the Glazers Vision Foundation’s mobile vision clinic and The Lion’s World Vision Institute.
  • The last two events are June 24 and 25 and you don’t need an appointment to stop by.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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