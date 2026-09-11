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Homeless Empowerment Program celebrating a big milestone

The Homeless Empowerment Program (HEP) is celebrating their 40th anniversary on September 16.
Homeless Empowerment Program celebrating a big milestone
Homeless Empowerment Program
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CLEARWATER, Fla. —

  • The Homeless Empowerment Program (HEP) is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Sept. 16.
  • The local nonprofit provides homeless and low-income families, individuals, and Veterans with housing, food, clothing, and other support services.
  • The President and CEO of HEP Ashley Lorie joined Denis Phillips on DPL to talk about the program and how much it gives back to the community.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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