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I Like It Hot Festival brings the heat on Denis Phillips Live

This is the 26 year for the free, family-friendly event which is taking place at England Brothers Park on September 12 and 13.
I Like It Hot Festival brings the heat on Denis Phillips Live
I Like It Hot Festival
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PINELLAS PARK, Fla. —

  • If you are a lover of spicy food, the I Like It Hot Festival returns to Pinellas Park on Saturday September 12 and Sunday September 13.
  • This is the 26th year for the free, family-friendly event which is taking place at England Brothers Park which runs from 10 a.m. until 4p.m.
  • At the event you will find vendors, live entertainment, hot sauce competitions, wing eating contests, and more.
  • Organizers were on DPL to talk to Denis Phillips about the event.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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