I Like It Hot Festival brings the heat on Denis Phillips Live

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. —
- If you are a lover of spicy food, the I Like It Hot Festival returns to Pinellas Park on Saturday September 12 and Sunday September 13.
- This is the 26th year for the free, family-friendly event which is taking place at England Brothers Park which runs from 10 a.m. until 4p.m.
- At the event you will find vendors, live entertainment, hot sauce competitions, wing eating contests, and more.
- Organizers were on DPL to talk to Denis Phillips about the event.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.