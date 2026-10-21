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John’s Pass Seafood Festival returns for 45th year

The John’s Pass Seafood Festival is back from October 23-25 in Madeira Beach.
John’s Pass Seafood Festival returns for it 45 year
John's Pass Seafood Festival
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MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. —

  • The John’s Pass Seafood Festival returns October 23-25.
  • Enjoy fresh seafood, live music, vendors, and more over the three-day event.
  • This year, kids can also enjoy free trick-or-treating on Friday night.
  • Event organizers stopped by Denis Phillips Live to talk about the event and how it all got started.
  • They also discussed parking and said this year you can park for free at Madeira Beach Fundamental School, the recreation center, or City Hall. Then from there, you can take the free shuttle to the festival.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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