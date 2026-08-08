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La Santa Maria Food Truck rolls into Denis Phillips Live with food and flavor

Recently, they were featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with host Guy Fieri. Their menu is described as a “World Fusion Cuisine.”
La Santa Maria Food Truck rolls into Denis Phillips Live with food and flavor
La Santa Maria Food Truck rolls into Denis Phillips Live with food and flavor
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TAMPA, Fla. —

  • La Santa Maria Kitchen is a local food truck that makes stops all over the Tampa Bay area.
  • Recently, they were featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with host Guy Fieri.
  • Their menu is described as a “World Fusion Cuisine” that brings together influences of Latin America, Asia, and the Caribbean.
  • You can learn more about La Santa Maria Kitchen on their social media and find out where they will be making a stop on their Instagram.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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