La Santa Maria Food Truck rolls into Denis Phillips Live with food and flavor

TAMPA, Fla. —
- La Santa Maria Kitchen is a local food truck that makes stops all over the Tampa Bay area.
- Recently, they were featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with host Guy Fieri.
- Their menu is described as a “World Fusion Cuisine” that brings together influences of Latin America, Asia, and the Caribbean.
- You can learn more about La Santa Maria Kitchen on their social media and find out where they will be making a stop on their Instagram.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.