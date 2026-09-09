LEGOLAND Brick or Treat brings Halloween fun to Denis Phillips Live

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. —
- Halloween is almost here, and that means so is LEGOLAND's annual Brick or Treat event.
- At the event, you can enjoy special Halloween shows, food, and character meet-and-greets.
- There are also six candy stations around the park for you to trick-or-treat at.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.
- Event organizers stopped by DPL to talk about the event and even brought a new character along.
- You can learn more about LEGOLAND Brick or Treat here.