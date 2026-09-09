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LEGOLAND Brick or Treat brings Halloween fun to Denis Phillips Live

LEGOLAND annual Brick or Treat event is back for halloween.
LEGOLAND Brick or Treat brings Halloween fun to Denis Phillips Live
LEGOLAND Brick or Treat
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WINTER HAVEN, Fla. —

  • Halloween is almost here, and that means so is LEGOLAND's annual Brick or Treat event.
  • At the event, you can enjoy special Halloween shows, food, and character meet-and-greets.
  • There are also six candy stations around the park for you to trick-or-treat at.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

  • Event organizers stopped by DPL to talk about the event and even brought a new character along.
  • You can learn more about LEGOLAND Brick or Treat here.

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