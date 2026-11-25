TAMPA, Fla. —
- If you are looking to get a start on your holiday shopping this Small Business Saturday, Shopapalooza is the event for you.
- Hundreds of local Tampa Bay businesses will be in St. Pete’s Vinoy Park for the 16th annual event.
- Organizers from the event stopped by DPL to talk to Denis about the shopping festival where you can find all sorts of gifts, local foods, live music, kids' activities, and more.
- Shopapalooza is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.