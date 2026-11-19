TAMPA, Fla. —
- Our Angel Tree program is officially underway and runs until December 8.
- To participate is simple: You just stop by our lobby, choose an angel on the tree, go shopping for their items, return your unwrapped gifts, and we’ll handle the rest.
- The Salvation Army in Hillsborough County joined Denis on DPL to talk more about what makes this program so special.
- You can learn more about our Angel Tree program here.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.