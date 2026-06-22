- Hockey season might be over, but there is still plenty of Lightning excitement to talk about.
- The Lightning’s radio play-by-play announcer Dave Mishkin stopped by Denis Phillips Live to talk about all things hockey.
Watch Denis Phillips
Tampa Bay Lightning radio play-by-play announcer stops by Denis Phillips Live
- Mishkin and Phillips answered some viewer questions on Bolts history and the future of hockey.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.