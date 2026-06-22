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Tampa Bay Lightning radio play-by-play announcer stops by Denis Phillips Live

The Lightning’s radio play-by-play announcer Dave Mishkin stopped by Denis Phillips Live to talk about all things hockey.
Tampa Bay Lightning radio play-by-play announcer stops by Denis Phillips Live
Tampa Bay Lightning radio play-by-play announcer stops by Denis Phillips Live
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  • Hockey season might be over, but there is still plenty of Lightning excitement to talk about.
  • The Lightning’s radio play-by-play announcer Dave Mishkin stopped by Denis Phillips Live to talk about all things hockey.

Watch Denis Phillips

Tampa Bay Lightning radio play-by-play announcer stops by Denis Phillips Live

  • Mishkin and Phillips answered some viewer questions on Bolts history and the future of hockey.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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