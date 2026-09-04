DOVER, Fla. (WFTS) — The first-ever fall Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival takes place this weekend in Dover.

WATCH: Tampa Bay Rodeo saddles into town and Denis Phillips Live

Tampa Bay Rodeo saddles into town and Denis Phillips Live

Organizers stopped by Denis Phillips Live and said after July’s event sold out, visitors wanted more, so they decided to bring the rodeo back for Labor Day weekend.

The rodeo will open with a ceremony honoring members of the U.S. military. The Florida National Guard, U.S. Air Force and Wounded Warrior Project will also participate.