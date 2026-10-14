Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
WeatherWeather In Our Communities

Actions

Tampa Pig Jig brings music and barbecue back for its 15th year

On Saturday October 17, the Tampa Pig Jig returns to Julian B. Lane Park. There will be food, a barbecue competition, and music with county music star Thomas Rhett headlining.
Tampa Pig Jig brings music, food, and barbecue back for its 15 year
Tampa Pig Jig
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. —

  • On Saturday, Oct. 17, the Tampa Pig Jig returns to Julian B. Lane Park from 1-10:30 p.m.
  • There will be food, a barbecue competition and music with country music star Thomas Rhett headlining

WATCH: Tampa Pig Jig brings music, food, barbecue back for its 15th year

Tampa Pig Jig brings music, food, and barbecue back for its 15 year

  • The event was started more than a decade ago to raise money for a kidney disease known as Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and over the years they've raised $18 million.
  • You can learn more about the Tampa Pig Jig here.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.