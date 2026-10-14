Tampa Pig Jig brings music and barbecue back for its 15th year

TAMPA, Fla. —
- On Saturday, Oct. 17, the Tampa Pig Jig returns to Julian B. Lane Park from 1-10:30 p.m.
- There will be food, a barbecue competition and music with country music star Thomas Rhett headlining
WATCH: Tampa Pig Jig brings music, food, barbecue back for its 15th year
Tampa Pig Jig brings music, food, and barbecue back for its 15 year
- The event was started more than a decade ago to raise money for a kidney disease known as Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and over the years they've raised $18 million.
- You can learn more about the Tampa Pig Jig here.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.