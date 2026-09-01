USF Bulls set to kick off another exciting football season

TAMPA, Fla. —
- It’s September, and although it may not feel like Fall in Florida, those two things mean one thing: college football is back.
- The University of South Florida Bulls are gearing up for yet another exciting football season.
- The Bulls season kicks off at home on Saturday, Sept 5 against FIU at Raymond James Stadium.
- Rob Higgins, USF’s CEO of Athletics, stopped by Denis Phillips Live to talk about the upcoming season, the progress on their new on-campus stadium, and more.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.