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USF Bulls set to kick off another exciting football season

The USF Bulls season kicks off at home on Saturday September 5 against FIU.
USF Bulls set to kick off another exciting football season
USF Football on DPL
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. —

  • It’s September, and although it may not feel like Fall in Florida, those two things mean one thing: college football is back.
  • The University of South Florida Bulls are gearing up for yet another exciting football season.
  • The Bulls season kicks off at home on Saturday, Sept 5 against FIU at Raymond James Stadium.
  • Rob Higgins, USF’s CEO of Athletics, stopped by Denis Phillips Live to talk about the upcoming season, the progress on their new on-campus stadium, and more.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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