Winthrop community launches inaugural restaurant week in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A new dining event is coming to one of the area's fastest-growing communities, as Winthrop prepares to host its first-ever restaurant week.

The inaugural Winthrop Restaurant Week will run from September 17-27, featuring eight restaurants that will offer exclusive menus and special dishes designed to showcase the neighborhood's growing culinary scene.

Winthrop, a community in Riverview, is centered around neighborhood living with residences, local businesses, parks, lakes and everyday amenities.

The participating restaurants will each create special offerings exclusive to Restaurant Week, giving residents and visitors an opportunity to explore the diverse dining options available within the community.

Several of the restaurant owners participating in the event recently visited the Tampa Bay 28 studio on DPL to discuss the upcoming celebration with Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips, highlighting their excitement about bringing the community together through food.

Click here for more information about participating restaurants and their special offerings during Winthrop Restaurant Week, residents and visitors are encouraged to check with individual establishments for specific details about their exclusive menus and pricing.

This story was developed from reporter notes and has been enhanced for digital publication.