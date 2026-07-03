How to watch the Tampa Bay 28 America 250 special

- Tampa Bay 28 has uncovered tons of hidden gems about the history of America right here in Tampa Bay. Those stories have been compiled and will be shared in our America 250 special.
- Tampa Bay 28's America 250 special airs July 3 at 5:30 p.m.
- You can watch it over the air, on our website, or on the Tampa Bay 28 app on your Roku, Fire TV, or your favorite device.
- To download the Tampa Bay 28 app, click here.
Florida law now requires restaurants to disclose fees upfront
Starting July 1, Florida restaurants must disclose all fees — including service charges and credit card surcharges — before customers order.
Florida restaurants are now required to disclose added fees