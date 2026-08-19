DADE CITY, Fla. — Voters in Dade City raised concerns Tuesday about a polling location at Pasco-Hernando State College, where the building is named after Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson — who is also on the ballot.

There are signs on the property that read 'no campaigning beyond this point' — yet Wilton Simpson's name is on the building — leaving voters questioning its legality.

"It is interesting, I've had several friends call me today and say 'is this legal?" Dade City voter Mark Delage said.

WATCH: Dade City polling location draws voter concerns after they notice a candidate's name on the building

Dade City polling site draws concerns over candidate's name on building

Simpson is the current Agriculture Commissioner of Florida. Matt Taylor, also known as Matt the Welder, was running against him. Taylor spoke about the issue at his watch party, saying he received several complaints from voters.

"I think it's unfair to all candidates because if I try to have my sign within 100 ft of a polling place, they would say, 'No, you can't do that ,you're not allowed to solicit within 100 feet,' but then the polling place literally has his name on the side of both sides of the building," Taylor said.

Florida law prohibits campaign signs within 150 feet of a polling location.

The Pasco County Supervisor of Elections said the building is new and the office did not know about the naming until today. Voters had previously gone to the school's gymnasium, but were moved to this building because of "the large number of students in the Fire and Police Academy."

Voter reactions were mixed. Delage said the circumstances raised questions.

"The timing does seem a little suspect," Delage said.

Another Dade City voter, Robert, was less concerned.

"Just because that name is on the building, that doesn't mean nothing. Ok, if you just wanted to come in here and vote for the right person, doesn't have to be William - Wilton. So you need to grow up," Robert said.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to Simpson but has not heard back as of this report.

The Pasco County Supervisor of Elections said the office plans to move the polling location for the General Election in November. Full statement below:

"The polling place for Precinct 3 at PHSC East has traditionally been in the gymnasium. It was relayed to us that, due to the large number of students in the Fire and Police Academy, PHSC moved us to the auditorium in Building K. Today, we were made aware that Building K was recently renamed to “ The Wilton Simpson Science and Innovation Center” l”. Now that we are aware, we will be contacting PHSC to move us to a different building for the General Election." Brian Corley, Pasco Supervisor of Elections



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