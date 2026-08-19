St. Petersburg mayoral election will go to runoff in November

FLORIDA — The St. Petersburg mayoral election will head to a runoff on Nov. 3 because neither incumbent Ken Welch nor former Florida Governor Charlie Crist reached 50% of the vote.
Crist received 35% while Welch earned 21%.
St. Petersburg is set to continue plans for the historic gas plant district, addressing future flooding concerns, and negotiate a new contract with Duke Energy.
Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot
Christopher Dmuchowski wounded 2 deputies who responded to a domestic violence call in Ruskin. Records show warning signs dating back years.
Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot