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St. Petersburg mayoral election will go to runoff in November

St. Petersburg mayoral election will go to runoff in November
WFTS
St. Petersburg mayoral election will go to runoff in November
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FLORIDA — The St. Petersburg mayoral election will head to a runoff on Nov. 3 because neither incumbent Ken Welch nor former Florida Governor Charlie Crist reached 50% of the vote.

Crist received 35% while Welch earned 21%.

St. Petersburg is set to continue plans for the historic gas plant district, addressing future flooding concerns, and negotiate a new contract with Duke Energy.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

Christopher Dmuchowski wounded 2 deputies who responded to a domestic violence call in Ruskin. Records show warning signs dating back years.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

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