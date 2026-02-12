Black Men Run Tampa builds community, confronts health disparities one mile at a time

TAMPA, Fla. — The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic kicks off on Feb. 21, and thousands of runners will lace up their shoes and hit Bayshore Boulevard.

Some are chasing a personal record while others are chasing the finish line.

Among the sea of bib numbers are running groups who train together year-round, logging miles and building their own special community. One of those groups is Black Men Run, a national organization using running not just as a sport, but as a way to change lives.

The organization was founded in 2013 to promote health and wellness and confront the health disparities that too often shorten lives. Black Men Run offers a space where black men can support one another physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“It's just a welcoming space for us as black men,” said Thomas Way, Vice-Captain of Black Men Run Tampa.

Today, Black Men Run chapters stretch across the country, including right here in Tampa Bay.

“The way I look at it, this is as close as I'm gonna get to being a professional athlete, so I'm gonna just max it out the best way I can as long as I can,” said Way.

In Tampa, the group has grown into a tight pack where runners of all speeds, all distances, and all backgrounds move together with one motto in mind: “No man left behind.”

"One of the best parts about it is you get to pick the brains of the other runners, what are they doing for their health, and you can kind of, you know, lean on them a little bit and get some ideas on how you can improve your health overall,” said Way.

Health experts said black men face higher risks for heart disease and other chronic illnesses, making physical activity a prescription for survival.

“I had high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and I had to do something… I really wanted to be around for my family and my daughters,” said Marcel Blythe, a member of Black Men Run Tampa.

Blythe’s journey started with solo runs around his neighborhood. Those eventually turned into miles logged with brothers on a similar mission.

“My heart rate is awesome, my cholesterol is down, and I’m healthier than I’ve been since high school,” said Blythe.

He didn’t just find better health, he found purpose.

“I challenged myself to run a race in all 50 states. I finished that in December. It’s all because of these brothers that I have with me,” said Blythe.

As the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic approaches, members of the group are staying consistent with training, looking forward to crushing another challenge, and helping to change the optics of black men and running one stride at a time.

"The hardest part is actually just getting started. Once you get started and you once again have that community of runners and that energy, you get to lean off those guys or gals, that'll pretty much carry you,” said Way.



