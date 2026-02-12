Investigation underway after man dies in Tampa shooting: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said an investigation is underway after a shooting in Tampa left a man dead on Wednesday.

TPD said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of West Green Street just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Officers arrived to find a man in his mid-60's who had been shot, per the report.

TPD said the man died from his injuries at the scene despite rescue efforts.

Police said they are actively investigating to identify the people involved and determine the events that led up to the shooting.

Preliminary findings indicate the shooting was not a random act of violence, according to TPD.

Officials urge anyone with information regarding this case to call TPD at 813-231-6130 and refer to report #26-83903.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.