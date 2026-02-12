Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hillsborough County Commissioner Chris Boles receives throat cancer diagnosis

Hillsborough County Commissioner Chris Boles has been diagnosed with metastatic oropharyngeal cancer or throat cancer, according to a release issued Thursday morning.

"While I value transparency, I intend to keep the details of my treatment private. I want residents to know that I remain fully committed to serving our community," Boles, who represents District 6, said. "My medical team and I are confident that I can continue fulfilling my responsibilities with minimal interruption, and my office will remain fully operational throughout this process."

Commissioner Boles' medical team will begin treatment immediately, according to the release.

"Public service is a responsibility and a privilege, I take seriously. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue this work and only asked for the community's continued support and prayers for both myself and my family," Boles concluded.

