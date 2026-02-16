Winter Pride kicks off in St. Petersburg with street festival and big crowds

ST. PETE, Fla. — Winter Pride celebrations are lighting up St. Petersburg this week.

The weeklong event began with a street festival on Central Avenue between 22nd and 25th streets, featuring more than 125 vendors, food trucks, and performances. Organizers say last year’s attendance reached about 57,000 people, and they hope to double that number this year.

They say the goal is to spread a message of joy, celebration, happiness, and acceptance, something they believe the community needs now more than ever.

"More know than ever in the political climate that we all face, people need a place where they feel welcomed, received, accepted, and loved," said Rob Hall, executive director of Winter Pride St. Pete. "And this is that space."

The festivities continue Thursday with a laser art display from the top of the Cocktail building, visible from 50 blocks away. Winter Pride will feature events throughout the week, uniting residents and visitors in a colorful celebration of inclusivity.