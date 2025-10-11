Rescues in Action: Ella, Bailey and Jason

Ella

Ella: The Queen of Cuddles and Endless Love, Looking for Her Forever Home If you’ve been searching for a furry best friend who’s equal parts affectionate and fun, meet Ella! This sweet girl is a professional cuddle bug who will happily be your shadow, following you everywhere to ensure you’re never alone (or snack-less). Ella gets along famously with her foster siblings and adores every human she meets. She’s potty trained, crate trained (and heads to her crate like a champ when asked!), and her food motivation makes her a quick learner.

Need a walking buddy? Ella loves her strolls just as much as she loves lounging by your side afterward. She’s a great car companion, a fantastic listener, and one smart cookie. The only thing she’s not a fan of? Nail clippers—but hey, nobody’s perfect! Ella is the total package: affectionate, playful, and ready to be the queen of your heart.

Click here for adoption details.

Bailey

Bailey is a 7-month-old sweetheart who came to FLUFF Animal Rescue with her six sisters. She’s been thriving in her foster home for over a month now, living her best life with her dog brothers and a human brother too!

Bailey is almost fully potty trained and picking up her basic commands like a pro. She’s a social butterfly who loves being in the middle of the action — whether that’s playing in the yard, hanging out at the dog park, or going on long walks.

Her dream home would have a big backyard to explore or an active family who enjoys outdoor adventures. Bailey adores snuggles, gives the sweetest kisses, and loves sleeping right next to her foster mom at night.

Her one request? No cats, please — she’s not a fan! 😅

Oh, and if you’re heading out for a car ride, Bailey will be first in line — especially if a pup cup is involved! ☕🐾

Click here for details!

Jason

💛 Meet Jason – Our Sweet, Goofy Heartthrob! 💛

Jason is a 2-year-old brindle cutie with big ears, a constant tongue “blep,” and the happiest personality! He’s full of love, joy, and playfulness—and has no idea that his heart isn’t as strong as it should be.

While Jason has two congenital heart conditions, you’d never know it by his smile or zoomies. With daily medication, he can stay comfortable and keep living his best life—he just needs a special family to share it with.

Jason loves dogs, cats, and people alike. He’s the definition of pure love and deserves a forever home where he can soak up all the cuddles and sunshine he can get. ☀️🐾

❤️ Want to help?

Even $10/month helps cover his meds—or better yet, open your heart and home to this amazing boy. Click here for details.



