Fatal crash shuts down I-4 westbound near Plant City

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An Apopka man was killed in an Interstate 4 crash in the Plant City area after he lost control of the vehicle that went airborne, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Kia SUV, driven by the 54-year-old Apopka man, was traveling westbound on I-4 at about 10:15 a.m.

West of Branch Forbes Road, the driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle, the report stated.

The vehicle entered the median, collided with a guardrail, and was redirected back across the highway.

Rotating, the vehicle entered the outside grass shoulder, struck an embankment, became airborne, and overturned into the tree line.

He died at an area hospital.