Government shutdown raises concerns for military families across the country

TAMPA, Fla — Ron Malloy retired from the United States Navy last year after 33 years of service. His wife, Suzy, works for the Blue Star Families Tampa Bay chapter.

They lived through the last government shutdown in 2018, with Suzy facing it head-on as Ron was deployed — but he felt the impact too.

"When they don't get paid, and that leads to a decrease in morale, and then you have, you know, the lack of military readiness," Ronald Malloy said.

Fast forward to now, with another government shutdown looming. Even though Ron Malloy is retired, their son is currently deployed. And their daughter-in-law is expecting a second child in a matter of weeks.

"He was supposed to be home next week. Fingers crossed he's going to make it and Congress is going to figure this all out, but there's a chance that this shutdown is going to keep him from seeing the birth of his second child," Suzy Malloy said.

Getting back home in time can always be a challenge, something Ron knows well as a career Navy SEAL.

"I was fortunate enough to be there and I always tried to get the men and women who had parents giving birth to get them home in time to see that birth," Ronald Malloy said.

With so many questions up in the air, the Malloys hope for the best for their son and every service member.

"I'm sure they're feeling it right now," Ronald Malloy said.

"They're out there defending our right to be a Democrat, to be a Republican, to be an independent. They just need to come together and do the right thing by the military," Suzy Malloy said.]



Share Your Story with Blake



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.

Contact Blake Phillips First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.