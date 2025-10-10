Gun drawn during Tampa District 5 Candidate Forum; police continue investigation

TAMPA HEIGHTS, Fla. — A candidate forum for Tampa’s District 5 City Council seat turned tense Thursday night when a former candidate pulled out a gun during a confrontation that he says began over political criticism.

Elvis Piggott, a pastor and former candidate for the open District 5 seat, said he pulled the weapon in self-defense after being confronted by family members of candidate Naya Young following the forum at the Tampa Heights Community Center. The forum featured Young and Thomas Scott, who are facing each other in the District 5 special runoff election to fill the seat left vacant after Council Member Gwen Henderson’s death in June.

Piggott, who has publicly supported Scott, said he has been vocal in his criticism of Young throughout the race. He told Tampa Bay 28 that he believes he should be able to express his political views without fear of violence.

“It’s just no space that you should have to be approached or feared because of you supporting of choosing someone else,” Piggott said.

Piggott said that after the forum, some of Young’s relatives approached him aggressively and one person put hands on him. He said he drew his firearm and had added fear because his two-year-old son was with him.

In a Facebook Live video posted later, Piggott spoke with a woman who said she witnessed the incident.

“You had the gun out. It was not pointed at anybody,” she said.

“Didn’t even point it at him, [the gun was pointed] to the ground, don’t touch me,” Piggott replied.

Tampa police briefly detained Piggott in handcuffs but released him after hearing his side of the story, he said.

“I think the Young family need to be able to step back and reevaluate that everybody that says something negative or against your interest should not be approached, threatened or intimated,” Piggott said.

In a statement, Young called the incident “a shocking and unprovoked act of violence and intimidation.” She added, “The sanctity of our electoral process must always be held in the highest regard.”

Garrett Greco, who co-hosted the forum, posted on Instagram that he hopes the remainder of the campaign stays peaceful. “This is the opportunity for all of us to come together, condemn political violence, move forward and talk about the issues and get through this campaign in a clean way for the future of this city,” he said.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing as detectives gather more witness statements before determining whether charges will be filed.

Naya Young’s complete statement:

Following an incident that occurred after last night’s District 5 community debate, Tampa City Council candidate Naya Young issued the following statement:

“I am deeply grateful to the community members who attended last night's debate in the spirit of civic engagement and open dialogue. Your support throughout my campaign for City Council has meant so much.

Unfortunately, following a successful debate, an incident occurred during which a weapon was brandished. My heart goes out to those who experienced this shocking and unprovoked act of violence and intimidation in the course of their civic participation. The sanctity of our electoral process must always be held in the highest regard.

I firmly believe that our communities are capable of coming together to address even our most complex challenges in ways that are peaceful, respectful, and productive. To the people of District 5 and the City of Tampa, this incident does not change our course, we will move forward together.”

The campaign is grateful for the swift response of community members and local authorities and emphasizes the importance of maintaining civility and respect throughout the electoral process."



