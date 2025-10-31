Local nonprofit collects hygiene items to send to Jamaica

- BabyCycle, a local nonprofit group, is sending essential hygiene items to Jamaica to help with hurricane recovery.
- Torrie Jasuwan, the founder of BabyCycle, told Tampa Bay 28's Wendy Ryan what items her organization is looking to collect:
- Diapers
- Wipes
- Deodorant
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Cleanup supplies
- Jasuwan said BabyCycle has 15 drop-off spots and is accepting donations for the next 60 days.
- Find more information about donation drop-offs and volunteer opportunities on BabyCycle's website.
