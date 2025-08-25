Come and talk to the Tampa Bay 28 news team at GeckoFest in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 is hitting the road to Gulfport this week and we want you to join us!

On Friday, our "Good Morning Tampa Bay" team will celebrate everything that makes the city special.

Then on Saturday, we'll be back in Gulfport with our "Tampa Bay 28 Listens" booth at GeckoFest! Our anchors, reporters and meteorologists will be there to talk with you one on one about everything from problems you think need to be addressed in your neighborhood to people who should be celebrated for their positive impact.

Pinellas County bureau reporter Casey Albritton will be at the event listening to issues impacting Pinellas County and the Gulfport area.

Tampa Bay 28 Listens Booth:



Downtown Gulfport, Waterfront

Saturday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Free and open to the public